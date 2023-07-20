Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $38,840.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

