Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $38,840.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vericel Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.