SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

