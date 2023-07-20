Truist Financial Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $29.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

IP stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

