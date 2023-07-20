Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.85. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

