Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,653,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 17,356,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

IVPAF opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

