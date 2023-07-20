Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $259,095.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

