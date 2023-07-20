Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,538 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,412,774 shares in the company, valued at $782,634,412.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.8 %

CACC opened at $573.28 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.