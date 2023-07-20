Citigroup Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $270.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar stock opened at $262.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 46,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

