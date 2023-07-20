Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

