Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 4,255,319 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 4,255,319 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,447,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 1,843.37% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
