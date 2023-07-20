Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $785.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKFree Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $747.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $684.87 and a 200-day moving average of $690.01. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.