Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $785.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $767.69.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $747.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $684.87 and a 200-day moving average of $690.01. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
