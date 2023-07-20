Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 9,796 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,214,448.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86.
- On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.
- On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.
Shares of CACC opened at $573.28 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $617.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
