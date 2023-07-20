JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 100,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $3,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,176,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,256,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $1,220,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

