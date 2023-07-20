HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $568.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.07 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $571.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.88 and its 200-day moving average is $427.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.81.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

