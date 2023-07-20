Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.0 %

BERY opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,602 shares of company stock worth $5,735,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.