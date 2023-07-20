Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 13,504 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

