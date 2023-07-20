DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $9,508,401.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $85.10 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

