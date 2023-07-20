Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Horacio Rozanski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
NYSE:BAH opened at $116.04 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
See Also
