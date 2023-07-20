Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

