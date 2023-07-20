Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.28.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.