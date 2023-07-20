ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.30.

COP opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

