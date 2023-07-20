Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.32.

NYSE TWLO opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

