Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.