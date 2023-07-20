HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

