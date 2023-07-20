HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $30.15.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
