Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

