Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

SLG stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

