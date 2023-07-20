Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Up 0.3 %

NXT opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.