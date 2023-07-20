PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

