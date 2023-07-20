Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.4 %

Shopify stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.7% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $206,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.