TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.96.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

