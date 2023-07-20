International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.