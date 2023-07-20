Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $574.51 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

