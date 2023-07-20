First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.20

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 5421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

