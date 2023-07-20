Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.48

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 16863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 529,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,154,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

