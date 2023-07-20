Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.12

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $96.12, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.