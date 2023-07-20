Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.62

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.62 and last traded at $210.62, with a volume of 10502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

