Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.77

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 404793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of C$171.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2981818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

