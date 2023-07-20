Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.77

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 404793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of C$171.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2981818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

