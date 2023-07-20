Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 4809513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 641.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

