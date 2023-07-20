Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.24

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.