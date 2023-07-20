Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up to $383.28

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $383.28, but opened at $400.00. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $406.64, with a volume of 250,948 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

