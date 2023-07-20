Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $27.33. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 5,996,892 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,310. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

