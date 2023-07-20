BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 1,500,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $36.36.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
