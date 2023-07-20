BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 1,500,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

