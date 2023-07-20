Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $180.72

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.72, but opened at $192.12. Alexander’s shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Alexander’s Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.94.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after buying an additional 111,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.