Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $180.72

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.72, but opened at $192.12. Alexander’s shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.94.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after buying an additional 111,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

