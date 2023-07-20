ICL Group’s (ICL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE ICL opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.