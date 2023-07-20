Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

