Novartis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 3,215 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

