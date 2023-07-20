Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expands By 25.0%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,790,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 21,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

