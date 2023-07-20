Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.31.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

MPC opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.