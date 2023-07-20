Investors Purchase High Volume of Enovix Call Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 32,939 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average daily volume of 28,827 call options.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

